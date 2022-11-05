Forbes Advocate

Boat's not here for you to buy beer: shuttle through floodwater for essential services only

Updated November 5 2022 - 5:06pm, first published 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A shuttle service from north Forbes to the central business district and south continues, by boat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.