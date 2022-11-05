Boat's not here for you to buy beer: shuttle through floodwater for essential services only

A shuttle service from north Forbes to the central business district and south continues, by boat.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller says the service is there to get our essential workers to work and home again.
The boats were deployed from Johnson Street early Saturday afternoon, November 5, one of the first tasks taking nurses through to work at the hospital.
The boats replace Rural Fire Service trucks that had been transporting people across a flooded Battye Street since the town was split in two with the closure of the last road connecting north Forbes through the CBD at 1pm Friday, November 4.
They're there until 6pm but Mayor Phyllis Miller reminds people they are only for essential movements.
"Please it is only for essential movements - people who need to get to work, people who need to get hospital attention," the mayor said in an update to the council's Facebook page.
"Please don't just catch the boats so you can go and buy a box of beer.
"I know beer's really good but if you live on the northern side, pop over to Parkes if you have to."
Bernardi's Forbes has advised through social media they'd close at 5pm on Saturday, November 5, urging people to check their social media page for updates.
Flannery's Pharmacy advised the Life Pharmacy in the same location had also closed, with urgent enquiries in their normal business hours (10am to 1pm Sunday) on 08 6852 2001.
Floodwaters entered the township quickly on Friday morning, and rose again Friday night, but seemed to be steady on Saturday afternoon short of the predicted record peak.
"I hope and pray that we have reached our peak, it is very steady at the moment," Mayor Miller said.
"Take care of one another and stay safe."
