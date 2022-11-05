Is it still rising?
It's been the question on everyone's lips in Forbes on Saturday, November 5 as we've walked the streets looking at the water.
The Lachlan River level at the Iron Bridge gauge has fluctuated between 10.65 and 10.66m for about 24 hours to 5pm Saturday, November 5, below the predicted record peak of 10.8m.
Expectations have been revised down to a possible 10.7m as of 5pm Saturday, with the Bureau of Meteorology advising the peak could be lower but linger.
It could make all the difference for some of those The Advocate has spoken to today.
One business owner peered through binoculars across the flooded street to see whether the water had reached the back door of their premises on the other side.
Another was watching the water from one side of town, receiving photos of their premises from someone with access. The water was one brick away from the floor level.
The Lachlan River might not have reached the predicted 1952 record flood height but Forbes SES Unit Controller Roc Walshaw said the water was coming from the river break-outs into Lake Forbes and flooding the town from there.
It rose rapidly in Lawler Street - flooding carparks and sporting fields - on Friday morning, November 4, then rose again overnight, resulting in calls for assistance from about 3.30am.
"The Lachlan River at Forbes is currently nearing a peak, and small rises to 10.70 metres are possible with a prolonged peak during remainder of Saturday afternoon into the evening," the Bureau's 5pm flood warning for the Lachlan River said.
"This major flood peak is forecast to pass through Cottons Weir during Saturday evening."
Upstream, the Lachlan River at Nanami peaked at 13.39 metres with major flooding around 8:15pm Thursday November 3 and by 5pm Saturday was 11.75 metres and falling, with major flooding.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may peak near 7.40 metres Saturday evening, with major flooding.
Forecast peaks for Jemalong will be updated once the flood peak at Cottons Weir has been observed, however the river level at Jemalong Weir Downstream may reach around 8.20 metres during Monday, with major flooding.
