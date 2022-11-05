Forbes remains cut in two with water through some homes and businesses tonight - although the impact is uncertain.
Emergency services have been at work since 3.30am after water swelled through the central business district and into residential areas, but predictions of a repeat of the devastating 1952 floods have been revised down and it's now hoped the water has stabilised.
The State Emergency Service has carried out 17 rescues, responding to a total 105 calls for assistance in Forbes in the 24-hour period.
Water that rose to cover Lawler Street carparks and sports ovals on Friday swelled into residential areas including Press Street and Renfree Street over Friday night, Local Emergency Management officer Dan Speer said.
Water came into Cross Street, reaching businesses in Dowling Street and - at the other end of the CBD - Riley and Lawler streets. Some of the businesses along the Parkes road (Newell Highway) also looked to be impacted.
"Overnight the breakout - the floodrunner that goes through the pool and out the back of the CBD - has expanded out to those surrounding streets," Mr Speer explained.
Emergency services swung into action about 3.30am in response, local SES controller Roc Walshaw said.
The emergency operations team said about 50 people were registered as displaced as a result, with some placed in accommodation.
The Disaster Welfare team is working with Red Cross, the Salvation Army and Anglicare to provide assistance, with the evacuation centre at Forbes High School for those needing it.
It's likely the numbers of those staying with friends and family are much higher, with some 1000 people given directions to evacuate earlier in the week.
The low-lying streets on the river end of town including Bathurst and Lower Bathurst streets, Flint Street, Ferry Street, the lower end of Hill Street and as well as College Road and the area around the Iron Bridge have also been impacted.
"Early aerial assessments indicate flooding may have affected hundreds of homes and businesses," the SES's Southern Zone Deputy Incident Controller Ken Murphy said.
"We expect the water to remain in the area for several days, and when water recedes, we will get people back to their homes as soon as it is safe to do so and complete damage assessments."
If you do know you have water over the floor of your home or business, please phone the SES on 132500 and register that, so they can organise the resources for the clean up.
Forbes remains cut in two by the floodwaters, a car stranded in the water on Grenfell Street a stark warning about the depth of the water. The occupant was removed to safety.
Mr Speer reiterates the warning not to drive into floodwater: there simply aren't enough road closure signs to put on every single street that needs one in Forbes right now.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.