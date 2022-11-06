Waist-deep water through business, but on the way down

Water has peaked at waist height through one Forbes business, with staff making their way through major flooding to check on the premises through the weekend.
The team at Spice's, on Dowling Street near Lake Forbes, hoped they'd never see the likes of 1990 flooding through the business again after being spared in more recent floods.
But David Todd says when they looked at the predicted river heights last week, they got busy preparing, and with good reason.
"All the cars, bikes, mowers had been shifted to higher ground and we lifted everything else above desk height," he said.
"The last one that came through Spice's was in 1990, in 2016 it didn't get in.
"Every flood's different."
When he went in to check on the premises on Saturday, he found water three-foot deep through the workshop at the back and two-foot deep through the showroom at the front.
Their attempts to wrap and sandbag the offices, which are carpeted, proved futile against the height of this flood.
As of Sunday morning, the water looked to have dropped about a foot, and he's hopeful the peak is over.
The team now faces the prospect of the clean-up before they can open their doors to customers and try to get back on their feet.
"Tomorrow we'll assess to see if it's dry enough to start hosing out," Mr Todd said.
"We'll let it get down then in we'll go."
The State Emergency Service's early aerial assessments indicate that they're one of possibly hundreds of homes and businesses facing a clean up in the days ahead.
Support including Australian Defence Force personnel are here to help, and the SES is urging anyone with water over the floor to contact them on 132 500 so they can plan the clean up.
