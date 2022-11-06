Forbes Advocate

Bec Smyth scored three tries for the Goannas in their win over Panorama

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 6 2022 - 9:37pm, first published 9:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goannas playmaker Demi Wilson was brilliant once again for the side on Saturday against Panorama. Picture by Amy McIntyre

They may have been lacking numbers but the Goannas returned to the winner's circle on Saturday after defeating Panorama Platypi 34-22 at Wellington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.