Schools non-operational but pharmacies re-open as floodwaters recede

Forbes' schools remain non-operational, with hundreds of residents isolated by floodwaters and residents needing to boil drinking and cooking water.
But as floodwaters recede local pharmacies have advised they can return and reopen.
Flannery's Pharmacy advised that both their Rankin Street pharmacy and Life Pharmacy in the Bernardi's complex will resume normal operations from 8.30am on Monday, November 7.
The central business district remains cut off from the north side of town with floodwaters through Lawler Street, essential staff are being transported by Rural Fire Service tankers.
But Oxford Street has remained open giving those on the South side of Forbes vital access through to the central business district.
Those on the north side can get to Parkes by road.
Forbes High School, Forbes North Public School and St Laurence's School have all advised they are non-operational Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Students and staff are to stay at home.
Red Bend Catholic College remains cut off with floodwaters over College Road but the school advised as of Sunday the levee banks are holding the water out.
"As such the College will remain closed until advised by the State Emergency Services," they advise on their Facebook page.
"It is unknown at this stage when the College is likely to reopen. It is likely that the College will be closed for the remainder of this week."
Flood waters have entered the grounds of Forbes Public School, where students filled sandbags from the school sandpits on Thursday. They've advised through social media their gates will be closed this week.
