Schools non-operational but pharmacies re-open as floodwaters recede

Updated November 7 2022 - 7:13am, first published 6:46am
Schools non-operational but pharmacies re-open as floodwaters recede

Forbes' schools remain non-operational, with hundreds of residents isolated by floodwaters and residents needing to boil drinking and cooking water.

