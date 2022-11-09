The impact of flood waters throughout Forbes and the local district has been felt by many, with varying results.
While the safety of family, and the protection of family and business assets are paramount to us all, what happens on our recreation areas?
The Forbes Golf Course staff were busy preparing for the flood impacts and planning for recovery after the flood waters subside. Here is a brief outline of what has been going on.
As the flood waters began to rise the staff were busy mowing the greens and as much of the fairways and rough as they could.
The aim of this was to keep the greens dry for as long as possible and keep fungus attack away as long as possible.
Maintaining the fairways and roughs ensured that the flood waters would flow more easily, and disperse more easily. And by whipper-snipping around trees and structures there was reduced opportunity for flotsam to be caught or gather and hence increase the clean-up process.
Keeping the greens healthy is very important. This meant wading through the water and towing a skiff around to each green.
In the skiff was a hand mower, which needed unloading and loading each time. Keeping the grass on the greens short kept them dry for longer, and also means the wash off after the flood waters subside will be easier.
Preparations included picking up the tee markers, the mats on the practice fairway, rubbish bins, large sand buckets, 'push-in' signs around the course, and anything else that could float away.
Covers to the electrical equipment for the irrigation system were checked for tightness to ensure they did not drift away and leave a hole for someone to fall into.
Final preparations were to lower the hand rails on the 9th walk bridge, raise the equipment in the workshop as high as possible, and to move the equipment to as high a ground as possible. This did not prove totally successful, but saved some significant impacts.
Once the waters subside the first actions will be to wash the greens and remove any silt, thus allowing them to dry. If necessary spray action would be conducted to attack any sign of fungus or weed growth. This would involve wading through the water, carrying a back-pack spray and dragging as much supplies as possible.
The irrigation water pumps will need servicing, as also will the mowers and other equipment before use. As the fairways clear the mowers will get into action, as long as they do not get bogged.
Inspection across the whole course will be made to identify those sites needing repair. This includes culvert washouts, bridge access stability, damage around the greens and especially if the flag stick hole has been subject to high flow, checking for undermining of structures caused by flood water flow, identify lost signs and arrange for their replacements, and also making and replacing the penalty area pegs.
The irrigation system will be flushed and all electrics checked, then a test operation will be made. And flotsam and debris will be removed.
Finally, the tee markers will be replaced, practice mats returned, large sand buckets replaced and filled, rubbish bins relocated, and flag sticks put back.
Yes, while we can marvel at the flow of water and the force of nature much is done beforehand and will be done afterwards to ensure the course is made playable as quickly as possible for all to enjoy.
Here is the news: The time taken for the flood waters to subside is unknown. Obviously this will have an effect on the golf programme, on the Summer Sixes competition, and also impact the Programme for next year.
As soon as possible the Club officers will notify players of the arrangements for the return to our game. In the meantime, keep practicing your swing at home and keep in touch with the Pro Shop.
