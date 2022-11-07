Rural communities sandbagging round the clock, with major flooding and more water coming

Farmers down river from Forbes are working around the clock as the flood peak that has caused the most extensive damage in Forbes in decades makes its way towards Jemalong Weir.
Bedgerabong and surrounding communities including Corinella have already had major flooding since October 14, 2022.
Now they're bracing for even more water.
Work to top up the levee banks that protect the rural villages is flat out with both locals and SES teams at work, Forbes SES controller Roc Walshaw said on Monday, November 7.
Sandbags and fill are being delivered - via Condobolin due to road closures - to both communities.
Locals are also working around the clock to monitor their own banks around homes and critical infrastructure and stop up any low points where water starts to come through, Melissa Brown says.
It's been a massive community effort for days.
"We all turn up and we all work together," she said. "There's people there all the time."
Those who can get to the Showground are working with a sandbagging machine and shovels to fill sandbags as fast as they can.
And the need for them isn't slowing down.
"The water is up to the 2016 level and that's not near what the next few days are going to bring," Mrs Brown said.
The Jockey Club is sponsoring barbecues to feed the troops, and locals are taking it in turns to deliver morning tea.
A remarkable effort given so many of them have been facing lengthy journeys to get to town for months.
As of midday, November 7, the gauge at Jemalong Weir Downstream read 8.212 metres.
The Bureau of Meteorology says the flood peak from Forbes might not get there until late Monday, with a peak near 8.3m.
In Forbes, the river peaked at 10.67m at the Iron Bridge about midday Saturday, below the 1952 record of 10.8m at that gauge.
In 1952, the river reached 8.89m at Jemalong Weir downstream.
Anne Earney, who's cut off by floodwaters on her property, says it's surpassed anything she's seen and is rising fast.
"There's so much water," is all she could really say.
It's not only the water from the Lachlan River but the water that comes down the Goobang Creek from Parkes that impacts her area, so seeing 20mm on the airport gauge from Parkes is another cause for concern.
On Monday, she had watched the water creep closer and closer to the house, working quickly to relocate sheep that had been on what's usually high ground.
