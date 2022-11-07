Forbes Advocate

Rural communities sandbagging round the clock, with major flooding and more water coming

Updated November 7 2022 - 5:51pm, first published 5:00pm
Farmers down river from Forbes are working around the clock as the flood peak that has caused the most extensive damage in Forbes in decades makes its way towards Jemalong Weir.

