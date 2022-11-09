Forbes Advocate

Forbes 2022 floods: Bowling greens go under but club spared

Updated November 10 2022 - 1:04pm, first published 10:47am
The bowling greens were under water on Saturday along with most of Forbes' sports grounds. Picture Farmpix Photography

Put it down as the great escape with the 'Bowlie' clubhouse able to survive the flood with reports of around four inches to spare before waters entered the building.

