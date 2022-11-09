Put it down as the great escape with the 'Bowlie' clubhouse able to survive the flood with reports of around four inches to spare before waters entered the building.
"It was close, I kept a close eye on the rising waters and said to Joe (his son) we may have to move the pokies and lift other stuff up but thankfully we didn't," said club manager Jeff Nicholson.
"Naturally the greens went under but Scooter (greenkeeper Scott Andrews) made sure the mowers etc were all take away and stored on higher grounds. We dodged a bullet.
"Scooter with volunteers were quick to get back on the greens and today (Monday) were working on them," Jeff added.
All are feeling for those not so fortunate where the clean-up is in place and in some instances to take many weeks.
When it is all over remember the door to the 'Bowlie' is open to all, come, sit, relax and enjoy the company of members in welcoming, pleasant surrounds of your community club.
While naturally no major bowls have been played over the past week one of the more important meeting of the club also failed to take place.
We're talking re the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club AGM which was to be followed by the Men's Bowling Club AGM, both scheduled for last Sunday.
New date is Sunday November 27 to start at 12.30pm. Members are urged to take time to attend this very important meeting as it is a time where you can give your point of direction for the club over the next 12 months.
Prior to the arrival of the flood a few took the opportunity for a social roll with three games of pairs on Wednesday morning where a complement of ladies showed their male partners talents to be hold.
Irene Riley led for Laurie Crouch to win 19-10 in 18 ends over Cheryl Hodges and her skip Fred Vogelsang. Cheryl and Fred must have been thinking 'what if' after winning the first end with a four but sorry that was it for the score to be 7-all after eight then daylight to the judge.
Colleen Liebech gave it her all leading for Scotty McKellar but found the form of John Gorton and Tony Bratton best going down 18-14 in another 18 end game. They too started strong leading 12-6 after 12 before a six on end 15 to John and Tony had it 13-all after 15. 5-1 to close had John and Tony home.
It appears Lyall Strudwick feels he and lead Peter Barnes were best, however the score card read 20-all over 22 ends against Paul Doust and Kerry Dunstan. Perhaps it was the finish which had him think a win as he and Peter were behind 13-3 after nine prior to them winning nine of the 13 ends 19-7.
Thursday afternoon another three games of pairs with a couple of close games, the best a 21-all draw between Cherie Vincent and Al Phillips in 22 ends against Denny Byrnes and Tony Bratton. It was the same for most of the game, 7-all after nine, 14-all after 16 then 18-all after 20 prior to 3-all on the last two ends.
Ian Hodges and Glenn Kearney had to pull out all stops to win 20-18 in 22 ends over Max Vincent and Viv Russell. Against it could have gone either way, 9-all after 10, 11-all after 12, 14-all after 16. A four to the winners on end 18 was 'the killer'.
Footie was far the minds of Peter Besgrove and John Cutler who combined well to win 23-17 over Dale Scott and Bob Grant in yet another 22 end game. Also close, 4-all after five, 8-all after 10 then 17-12 to Dale and Bob. They never scored again, 11-0 in the last five ends to the league champions.
Hopefully all formats of bowls will be back sooner then later, contact the club on 6852 1499.
Even with water around still seeking nominations for Minor Pairs and Singles, first round to be played prior to November 20 if all going well.
Also, Open Gender Pennants are on for six weeks from February 19, all names are on the 'wall', cross off if you are unavailable.
Bar staff still needed, if you know anyone who can pull a beer contact Jeff Nicholson at the club now. Contact the club in person or by phone on 6852 1499.
Pool comp Friday nights with names in by 6.30pm for draw and start at 7pm.
Having a function? The 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. Book now on 6852 1499.
Membership of the 'Bowlie' always open, $10 social member; $35 bowling member and $120 for full member of Bowls NSW.
For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499
