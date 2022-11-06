Forbes Advocate

Forbes 2022 floods: Storm dumps 40mm on top of Crosbys' flooded Escort Way property

Updated November 7 2022 - 2:11pm, first published 10:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

First the water came from the north, east, south and west - then it came from the sky.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.