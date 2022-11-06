First the water came from the north, east, south and west - then it came from the sky.
Sally and Lex Crosby live right on the Southern Cross break out on the Escort Way and they have seen floods come and go over the past 26 years.
The water levels that have come over their property in the last few days are beyond anything they've seen before.
Then a 40mm storm on Sunday afternoon turned their remaining high ground, where they're feeding their cows and calves drought-lot style, to a bog.
Friday was the worst day, with the floodwaters from Wyangala Dam releases into a swollen Lachlan River as well as the flooded Boorowa and Belubula rivers and Mandagery Creek reaching the area.
"We didn't think this country would go so far under water from every direction," Mrs Crosby said.
"It came from every direction - north, south, east and west - and it has never done that since I have been here.
"We weren't here in 1990 but I lived on the other side of the river and I did look it all up.
"Mulyandry is our barometer and it wasn't anywhere like this."
Floodwaters stopped in the garden, short of the house, a tribute to the foresight of the Sweeney family who staked out the high ground based - the story goes - on severe flooding in the 1880s.
"That was before any dam (at Wyangala) of course," Mrs Crosby points out.
The floodwater levels remained steady until about lunchtime Sunday, then began to drop - going down about a metre by Monday.
They just couldn't believe it when the dark clouds built up and dropped 40mm on them that afternoon.
There was no warning, no mention of that possibility in the forecast. Just the rumble of thunder followed by the downpour.
In fact, the Crosbys were so taken by surprise they phoned their neighbours to check - and yes, they'd been under at least 30mm of it as well.
That water has nowhere to go, it's just sitting on the block.
Those on Escort Way, along with so many in our rural community, remain cut off with surrounding roads under water and uncertainty about when they'll be able to get out.
"We can't get out to the main road - and then there's nowhere to go, there's no dry country in any direction," Mrs Crosby said.
