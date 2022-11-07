A boiled water alert has been issued for Parkes Shire residents along the B-Section pipeline after Parkes Shire Council was notified of poor water quality leaving the treated water reservoir in Forbes, which is experiencing major flooding.
Parkes supplies treated water from Forbes to consumers on the B-Section pipeline in Bogan Gate, Gunningbland, Trundle, Tullamore and on to Lachlan Shire Council.
The boiled water alert will be in place until further notice.
Flood conditions at Forbes have resulted in river water ingress into the treated water storage, making drinking water in the Forbes township unsafe to consume.
"Forbes Council has addressed the issue at the treatment plant, however, a small volume of contaminated water has entered the network," Parkes Shire Council said in its alert.
"We are required to issue a boiled water alert to ensure any risk of water borne disease is managed."
The Forbes Shire too has a boiling water alert in place.
Water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil to make it safe. Kettles with automatic shut off switches can do this.
"Water should then be allowed to cool and stored in a clean container with a lid and refrigerated," council said.
"Bottled water or cool boiled water should be used for drinking, washing uncooked food, for example salad, vegetables and fruit, making ice, cleaning teeth, gargling and pet's drinking water.
"Everyone, particularly people caring for young children, should be careful to avoid scalding, when you are heating and then cooling the water."
Dishes should be washed in hot soapy water or in a dishwasher.
Council has said that tap water is safe for bathing, however there is a potential risk if water is swallowed during washing and bathing.
"Parents and carers could consider a sponge bath for children as an alternative," they said.
Council has said the alert is only for users of the B-Section Pipeline and they have been notified.
The NSW Health website also has special considerations for:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading.
