Boil water alert issued for residents along B-Section Pipeline in Parkes Shire during Forbes floods

November 7 2022 - 11:44am
Parkes Shire residents along the B-Section pipeline are urged to boil their water after a small volume of contaminated water has entered the network from the flooding in Forbes. This photo was taken at Forbes Pool on Friday. Picture by Rachel Cahill

A boiled water alert has been issued for Parkes Shire residents along the B-Section pipeline after Parkes Shire Council was notified of poor water quality leaving the treated water reservoir in Forbes, which is experiencing major flooding.

