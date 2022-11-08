Eugowra's Ashlee Newell has taken out the Employee of the Year award at the 2022 Daroo Awards.
Joining Ashlee in the list of award winners from Eugowra were The Fat Parcel Food Van, Kim Storey's Little Farmers Store and the Escort Rock Cafe.
The awards were presented on Friday with winners determined after the online voting process, where 1,760 voting forms were received.
Thirty six finalists were then chosen for the 13 popular-vote categories and 13 finalists were selected for the external judging categories.
Cabonne Family Day Care took out the coveted 'Best Business in Cabonne' award.
They were up against stiff competition with community favourites Molong Stores (Molong) and The Fat Parcel Food Van (Eugowra) also named as finalists in the category.
Ashlee Newell from Eugowra Community Children's Centre took out the 'Employee of the Year' award, while Jake Murray from Molong Tyre and Mechanical took out the 'Apprentice/Trainee of the Year' award.
Little Farmers Store was the winner of the Best Home Based Business category while the Escort Rock Cafe took home the award for Best New Business -under two years.
The Fat Parcel Food Van was recognised for Excellence in Hospitality.
Awards chairperson Cr Libby Oldham said the Daroo Business Awards continued to go from strength-to-strength, with a record number of nominations and votes received this year.
"The Daroos recognise the achievements and contributions of Cabonne businesses and their employees across a range of categories. They aim to raise the profile of Cabonne companies and organisations that demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their area of service or management," Cr Oldham said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
