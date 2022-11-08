As flood levels fall, Forbes faces the mess

On Saturday, you needed a boat to get through the town centre.
That boat was loading essential workers just metres from SES volunteer Rebecca Saleh's home.
By Tuesday morning cars are driving past as if it's a normal morning. It would be hard to believe Farrand Street had been a rushing river if it wasn't for the mess left behind.
"We sandbagged the whole house but it came up nearly to my hip. It's devastating," Rebecca says.
"I only normally sandbag the back fence - that didn't help.
"It was raging out the back of my place."
For months now Rebecca has been part of the volunteer team filling sandbags at the Forbes SES depot as rainfall reached record levels, Wyangala Dam filled and the Lachlan River fluctuated from minor to moderate flood levels west of Forbes.
Then came the warning that Forbes could experience the sort of flood not seen here since 1952.
Rebecca and her husband Mark have lived in their home for 19 years and been spared recent floods, but they know from the height of the powerpoints that water came through their home in 1990.
They prepared as best they could: they removed the electricals and evacuated with their pets to a friend's house.
But you can't pack up everything, and a garden 19 years in the making can't be restored overnight.
Rebecca urges others to register through the SES for help cleaning up through Resilience NSW.
"The SES has been great to me, they've been looking after me," she added.
"The Forbes unit, they're fantastic."
"How do you pack up 26 years in one day?"
That's the question the Pout family ask as they take the first steps back into the home they evacuated less than five days earlier - to a mess they can only describe as devastating.
Greg and Sharee, with their son Nash, reckon the damage done in mere days will take months to repair.
Muddy floodwater has gone through their home knee to thigh deep. Carpets and any furniture they didn't get out are soaked through with stinking floodwater, cupboards wrecked.
It's clear the water has the back of the property with force: the entertaining area and pool are flattened and covered in mud.
Personalised solid timber seating has been picked up and dumped - and it's heavy - Greg's parents' matching set from down the road is gone altogether (the seats have Ma and Pa on them if you find them).
There's a random 10cm long fish - not a carp unfortunately - left behind in the yard and a 44 gallon drum on top of the table.
They share "before" photos of the sparkling blue water, green grass and water feature, roasts on the spit to be shared with family and friends.
It's less than five days since they evacuated their home near Forbes Showground.
There was no water then. There's no water now. It's hard to believe what's happened in between.
Surrounding homes are in the same position, in their neighbourhood they've heard it's gone through houses that have never flooded before.
Greg and Sharee have had the house for 26 years, they bought it from Greg's dad.
In 2010 and 2012 the water came around the gutters and to the back door, in 2016 there was no water in town. They've been watching Nanami and Southern Cross, and they were prepared.
"My father has lived just down the road here since he was nine years old, he said 'we're gonna get it," Greg said.
They packed their electricals, a lounge, most of their beds. Raised whatever they could to the tops of cupboards and kitchen benches.
They're safe and they're together, and for that they are incredibly grateful to the volunteer team at Calarie Hall, who opened their doors and made everything available to the Pouts and others in need.
"We had nowhere to go: all our family, we're all in the same boat," Sharee said.
"We literally had nowhere.
"They opened the hall for us, nothing was a problem. They check in daily to make sure we're okay and we've got everything.
"You couldn't ask for any better than how we've been catered for."
