Gumboots, pressure washers and skip bins: businesses roll up sleeves to get doors open again

The town centre was restored from a waterway to a hive of activity again on Tuesday, with the water that gushed across Dowling Street and down Lawler Street draining away.
But some of our businesses faced a major clean up before they could reopen the doors to their customers.
From Frank Spice Auto down Rankin Street through SYLO, to Kristen's Dance Studio at the far end of town, the uniform was gumboots and rolled up sleeves, the universal tools pressure cleaners and mops.
SYLO manager Fionn Young and her team were at work cleaning the front of the restaurant, where water came in about a foot deep.
Thankfully, they'd had help from CatholicCare and Boys To The Bush to move everything upstairs in preparation for the flooding and that has saved their electricals as well as their tables and chairs.
The biggest job is the basement full of water and water-weed, which will have to be pumped out.
"We sandbagged the back but the water came right through the vents, it got to the top step," Fionn said.
Ray White real estate's Lee Marsh and her team were helping Lachlan Laundry get everything out after water inundated their premises.
She said they were still waiting for the full impact of the flooding to be revealed, but were aware of a number of properties with water at least under the floors.
"The hard part is where we can house people with such a shortage of rentals," she said.
In good news for local pet owners, they have been able to relocate Forbes Veterinary Clinic into 30 Templar Street where they can work in at least some capacity until their premises is cleared.
At Kristen's Dance Studio a team of dance family and friends had rolled up to help lift the dance floors which were destroyed by the water.
The team had worked so hard to lift critical items and sandbag the studio, but the water had seeped through a crack or weakness somewhere.
Frank Spice Auto Repairs had water waist-deep through the workshop, about two-foot deep through the showroom, over the weekend.
By Tuesday, the water had dropped right away, the street in front of the business was open and the team was well into the clean up.
David Todd said all the cars, bikes, mowers had been shifted to higher ground and everything else lifted above desk height.
Unfortunately their attempts to wrap and sandbag the offices, which are carpeted, proved futile against the height of this flood.
