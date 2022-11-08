Long road ahead: image reveals damage to Newell

An aerial photograph has given an insight into the task ahead of road crews before the Newell Highway can reopen.
All state roads leading into Forbes from the south remain closed, including the Newell Highway between Forbes and West Wyalong.
Transport for NSW says there is still water on the road, and extensive pavement damage.
"While floodwaters in the Forbes township have begun to recede, the Newell closure south of Forbes is expected to remain in place for several weeks, depending on future weather events and water levels of the nearby Lachlan River," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Transport for NSW is assessing the impacted road network daily and crews are carrying out urgent repairs wherever possible, keeping in mind that repairs can only be made to dry road surfaces.
"The focus is to keep people and freight moving through the network despite the flooding and condition of the roads."
As of Tuesday, November 8, the following roads around Forbes remain closed due to floodwaters:
Open roads include:
All road users are urged to drive to conditions, allow extra travel time and to follow the instructions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates, you can call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
There are numerous local road closures. For information on local road closures, go to the Forbes Shire Council website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.