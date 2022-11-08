Forbes Advocate

Long road ahead: image reveals damage to Newell

Updated November 8 2022 - 5:57pm, first published 5:24pm
Transport for NSW is at work on the Newell Highway where there is extensive damage after flooding, and there's still water on the road closer to Forbes. Picture Transport for NSW

An aerial photograph has given an insight into the task ahead of road crews before the Newell Highway can reopen.

