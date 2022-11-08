nbn Local NSW is working to restore services to homes in Canowindra, Gooloogong and Eugowra impacted by floods.
Head of nbn Local NSW Tom O'Dea said Tuesday around 470 homes and business in Gooloogong, Canowindra South and Eugowra and surrounds are impacted by damage to the nbn network due to the recent floods.
"(Monday) crews were able to visit the site for the first time and found extensive damage," Mr O'Dea said.
"Repair work is underway, the restoration of services is likely to take several days."
Mr O'Dea said nbn is working as quickly as possible to restore services to impacted customers.
To support the community nbn has set up free Wi-Fi access for the community via the nbn Sky Muster satellite service.
Mr O'Dea said his team is also on hand to answer any questions.
The nbn Sky Muster service is set up at
