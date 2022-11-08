Forbes Advocate

nbn working to restore services in Canowindra

November 8 2022 - 11:02pm
nbn is working to restore services to Canowindra, Eugowra and Gooloogong. Photo supplied

nbn Local NSW is working to restore services to homes in Canowindra, Gooloogong and Eugowra impacted by floods.

Local News

