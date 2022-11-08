Forbes Advocate

Sarah Price and father Damien use a boat to help them get to Goannas' footy match from Forbes The Forbes-based Price family went to great lengths to get the Goannas' under 12s match Floods won't stop Price from playing footy

By Nick Guthrie
November 9 2022 - 8:00am
There's commitment to the team and then there's what Sarah Price went through for the Goannas' under 12s Western Women's Rugby League side on the weekend.

