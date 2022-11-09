Flood weary communities along the Lachlan River are being told to brace for more severe weather with more rain and thunderstorms looming ahead of the weekend.
Unusually warm sea surface temperatures are increasing evaporation and allowing moisture-laden air to build over parts of NSW, weatherzone.com said.
That airborne moisture will interact with a series of low pressure troughs and low pressure systems over the coming week, resulting in frequent showers, thunderstorms and widespread rain over several states and territories.
Damage assessments continue at flood affected properties along the Lachlan River and on Wednesday afternoon 'return with caution' notices were issued to the Forbes CBD, Forbes North West and Forbes West, meaning residents can return to their properties.
However, Forbes is an 80 per cent chance of more rain on Sunday, with 20 to 40mm on the radar. There's a chance of 1-5mm on Friday and Saturday as well.
And it's upstream along the Lachlan that will pose the biggest risk.
Ahead of last week's mammoth flood along the Lachlan River, which eventually inundated the town of Forbes, Wyangala Dam was releasing over 100,000 mega litres of water per day. If those sort of releases eventuate again towns like Forbes, and Cowra, can expect more swollen rivers and creeks, and potentially more flooding.
The storage has now been reduced to 98.84 per cent with 15,000 mega litres a day in releases.
In the last 24 hours, the NSW State Emergency Service has answered 193 requests for assistance, and officials believe the renewed wet conditions are expected to worsen the current flood emergency across inland NSW.
... we need to prepare for this. If you know you may be affected, plan now and prepare your family.- NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Dean Storey
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Dean Storey says flood impacted communities should remain alert and aware of the renewed flood risk.
"I understand this may be disheartening for many to hear, as after many months of flooding the thought of water levels going back up is hard to imagine," he said.
"However, we need to prepare for this. If you know you may be affected, plan now and prepare your family."
He said it's wise for those in potentially impacted areas to have an emergency plan.
"This time is more important than ever as we see areas reach flood levels they haven't seen in almost 70 years.
"Be reassured NSW SES volunteers and our emergency service partners are out in the field preparing communities," he added.
In Western NSW, isolated areas including Collarenebri, Lightning Ridge and Walgett remains an area of focus for the NSW SES.
Ongoing resupply activities continue using aviation and vessel assets to these isolated communities.
