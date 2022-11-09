November 11 marks the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that brought and end to World War I hostilities on the Western front in 1918.
This Friday, Forbes RSL Sub Branch is inviting community members to gather at the Cenotaph to honour all our community's service men and women.
Wreaths will be laid and our local school leaders will read the names of the fallen from our community.
The bugler will sound the Reveille and Last Post, and we will observe a time of silence at 11am.
Forbes Cenotaph is at Victoria Park on Harold Street, Forbes, and the service will commence after 10.30am.
Forbes and District Historical Society's World War I centenary exhibition revealed that 494 young local men, from a shire of about 5000, had volunteered here to serve in the war effort.
Sixty eight were killed.
It's likely more young men from, or connected to, our community enlisted in other towns as well.
Forbes RSL Sub Branch president Eric Coote and secretary Allan Bauman are also urging local service men and women, and their families, to join their Sub Branch.
They welcome both members, ex service men and women in our community, and affiliate members, who do not have to have served themselves.
The Sub Branch organises our local commemorations, including the Anzac Day march and service, Remembrance Day and Vietnam Veterans Day.
They also work to raise funds for the organisation, including selling badges and running the barbecue at Bunnings.
They have an office at Club Forbes, and can be contacted through the club switch on 6852 1488.
You can email forbesSB@rslnsw.org.au or phone Allan Bauman on 0419 034 862.
Please provide them with a current email address so they can keep in contact.
