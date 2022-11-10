School's out for the Class of 2022 and our Forbes students deserve a huge cheer.
Friday, November 4, was the final day of a four-week exam period that coincided with the biggest and most extensive flooding Forbes has seen in decades.
Some of our rural students have been separated from family all that time, moving to town to stay with friends, and on Friday one Forbes High student had to be ferried through rising floodwater by fire truck to sit that very last exam.
The Design and Technology written paper was set for Friday afternoon, with the town split in two by water and some 1000 community members under evacuation directions with the possibility of record flooding.
"When the police phoned on Thursday to make us non-operational (on Friday) my first question was about the HSC," principal Kathleen Maksymczuk said.
Student Derek Pymont had already submitted his major work for assessment, and just had that final written paper to successfully complete his secondary schooling.
It was allowed, and the Rural Fire Service made it possible transporting Derek Pymont through the rapidly rising waters.
Principal Mrs Maksymczuk can't speak highly enough of the Class of 2022 - of the perseverance and resilience they've shown as they've stayed connected through senior schooling already so disrupted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
The HSC can be a fraught enough time: to add the pressure of staying away from home, missing your immediate family and wondering how the flooding is affecting your home and livelihood, adds a whole new level of stress.
"We have a small cohort completing the HSC this year but they have been really great and supportive of each other," Mrs Maksymczuk said.
"They showed such perseverance."
The school also had rural students cut off by flooding in 2021, and they spoke early about the possibility for the same to happen this time.
"We worked with them, with their families, and our year advisor Georgie Price constantly communicated with them," Mrs Maksymczuk said.
School families then opened their homes to those affected when exam time came.
Forbes High School, along with Forbes North Public School and St Laurence's, were able to reopen to students on Thursday.
Forbes High's Class of 2022 graduation has been postponed to December, when students will be able to get together and celebrate their amazing achievement.
Forbes Public School and Red Bend Catholic College are yet to be able to return to the classroom, we look forward to bringing an update from them when it's possible.
