What's on: Carols, Christmas festivals and bowls for Eugowra

Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4
Get out the hot glue gun and get on your creativity, the members of Forbes Rotary Ipomoea announce with great delight that the annual Christmas Tree Festival is making a big return this December. They're inviting community groups, businesses, schools, individuals - all welcome! - to make and decorate a Christmas tree for exhibition at the 10th community festival. Phone Sue-anne Nixon 6851 5197 or Helen Pitt 0427 201 445 to let them know you've got an entry coming! Bring your trees and displays to the former Presbyterian Church in Harold Street on Friday, then drop in through the weekend to enjoy the full display.
Friday, December 9
The Forbes Christmas Carnival is making a return in 2022 and we can't wait! It will be in the CBD on Friday, December 9, from 5-9pm. The Find It In AMAZING Forbes Christmas promotion - with your chances to win - is also now under way. Look out for the trees down town, they tell you a business is part of the promotion. Make sure you scan the QR code at participating businesses to get your entry in because there is a total $20,000 to be shared between this year's winners. There are a number of $500 prizes, through to $5000 to be drawn on Christmas Eve.
Saturday, December 10
Santa and Mrs Claus are making their way to Victoria Park for Forbes' annual carols on Saturday, December 10. The Town Band's preparations for the big night are in full swing, and it all begins from 7pm on the night. Everything you love about this returns, with the chance to get a photo with Santa, our favourite vocalists and Christmas lights displays.
Saturday, December 10
Forbes Sports and Recreation Club is hosting a fundraiser for those affected by flooding in Eugowra, sign up It's just $25 for the day which includes bowls, lunch and your donation to the cause. The event is two-bowl triples, get your nominations in before Wednesday, December 7 for catering purposes. Don't hesitate, call the club on 6852 1489 or Scott on 0409 511 459 and be part of an action-packed day including rink waiters, live music and more. There'll be seafood raffles, 100 clubs, a live auction and more so plenty of ways to support the cause!
January 16 to 19
Forbes Baptist Church is bringing back their Big Summer 2023 program from January 16 to 19. This is a four-day holiday program for primary school kids, running from 9am to 2.30pm each day. It's just $40 for the four days - or $100 if there are three or more siblings. For more information contact Nichole Austin on 0428 744 111 or email nichole.austin80@outlook.com
April 22 and April 29, 2023
The people asked, the team have answered. Work begins now on the Forbes Dancing Stars Flood Appeal Reunion and we cannot wait. This annual event has, over years, raised many tens of thousands of dollars for CanAssist Forbes. We can't wait to see what they have in store for this very special event.
