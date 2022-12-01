What's on: Carols, Christmas festivals and bowls for Eugowra

The Forbes Christmas Carnival is making a return in 2022 and we can't wait! It will be in the CBD on Friday, December 9, from 5-9pm. The Find It In AMAZING Forbes Christmas promotion - with your chances to win - is also now under way. Look out for the trees down town, they tell you a business is part of the promotion. Make sure you scan the QR code at participating businesses to get your entry in because there is a total $20,000 to be shared between this year's winners. There are a number of $500 prizes, through to $5000 to be drawn on Christmas Eve.