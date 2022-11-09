Forbes Advocate

Croquet Club volunteers at work to clear flood debris

By Elvy Quirk
Updated November 10 2022 - 1:19pm, first published November 9 2022 - 1:16pm
The water has dropped but left a mess behind at the Forbes Croquet Club. Picture supplied

Croquet of course has not been played Saturday or Tuesday due to the devastating floods that connected with Forbes.

