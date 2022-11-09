Croquet Club volunteers at work to clear flood debris

Croquet of course has not been played Saturday or Tuesday due to the devastating floods that connected with Forbes.
On Tuesday like many others some Committee and Executive rolled up their sleeves to clean up the aftermath of the flood.
The club was very lucky indeed that we had about 10 centimetres to get into the Clubhouse but nevertheless made a mess of the shade area etc although very little compared to many others.
Our Executive and Committee consisting of ELvy Quirk, John Browne, May and Allan Jones, John Farah, Neville Spry and Alec Todd got their hands dirty and cleaned the area.
We convey our thoughts to the many who had homes and businesses flooded.
