Lest we forget: Forbes gathers to pay tribute on Remembrance Day

Each Remembrance Day, Forbes' school leaders read aloud a list of young people of earlier generations who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defence of our country, and in peace keeping operations.
It's a very moving, and sobering, part of the service every November 11.
We will remember them.
Despite the fact that many in the town were still cleaning up after flooding last Friday, and many more remained cut off from town, there was a significant turn out for the 2022 service.
Among those who gathered at the cenotaph were Forbes Public School leaders and Royal Australian Air Force personnel tasked to their school, who stepped away from their clean up to attend and to lay wreaths.
Forbes RSL Sub Branch president Eric Coote spoke about the significance of the day - the anniversary of the Armistice that ended hostilities on the Western Front in World War I.
In the Great War Australia lost more than 60,000. More than 45,000 died on the Western Front in France and Belgium, more than 8000 on Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkey.
"The occasion commemorates the official signing of the Armistice to mark the end of World War I, the service took place at the 11th day of the 11th month, 1918," he said.
"It is an occasion provided for every man, woman and child, irrespective of their religions, or philsophy he or she may serve, who preserves the wellbeing of mankind."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.