Lest we forget: Forbes gathers to pay tribute on Remembrance Day

Updated November 15 2022 - 10:23am, first published November 14 2022 - 4:50pm
Each Remembrance Day, Forbes' school leaders read aloud a list of young people of earlier generations who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defence of our country, and in peace keeping operations.

