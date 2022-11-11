Forbes Advocate

Rapid assessment reveals hundreds of buildings damaged in 2022 Forbes floods

Updated November 11 2022 - 6:50pm, first published 5:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The aftermath of the flood is heartbreakingly clear in the streets of Forbes on Friday, November 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.