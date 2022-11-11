The aftermath of the flood is heartbreakingly clear in the streets of Forbes on Friday, November 11.
Homes are being emptied onto footpaths, carpets and sodden possessions that couldn't be moved in time dragged out to wait for council pick up.
Rapid assessment teams are at work, doorknocking homes and businesses that were in the path of the floodwaters, logging their assessments.
On a central screen, the numbers rise.
By 2.30pm Friday the toll was becoming clear, with a total 360 buildings rated damaged of nearly 1000 visited. Those included:
At the time we collected the above numbers, the team had been to 743 dwellings, 137 commercial and 21 industrial premises.
SES Incident Controller Ben Pickup explains the information will be provided to Resilience NSW and it will be used to ensure the community receives the support it needs in the days and weeks ahead.
In the impacted streets the reality is confronting.
Rural Fire Service trucks are everywhere, their teams helping locals with the devastating job of cleaning everything out so they can move in with high pressure hoses to tackle the flood mud.
It's a multi-agency effort, Mr Pickup says.
Forbes Shire Council crews are working with Australian Defence Force and contractors to collect items placed on the kerbs.
They remind anyone working on their own clean up to photograph everything so you have documentation for any future grants or support that become available.
Foodbank personal care household hampers are already available for those in need. You can pick these up from the Ray White office at 104 Lachlan St.
In our communities down river, the hard work to reinforce levee banks and protect properties continues, says SES controller Roc Walshaw.
The State Emergency Service continues to support those cut off by floodwaters with resupply, airlifting sandbags and even fodder for livestock stranded on shrinking islands.
"We've got a lot of leaking levees we're trying to work on," Mr Walshaw said.
Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected. Please phone 132 500 if you need assistance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.