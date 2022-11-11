It looks like Forbes Public School will be opening the doors to teachers and students on Monday, November 14, after a mighty community effort to clean up after flood inundation.
Teachers and families on Friday worked alongside visiting Rural Fire Service and Royal Australian Air Force teams to empty inundated rooms, clean out storage spaces and give everything a good hose out.
It was a mammoth effort, and amazing to see that by Friday afternoon the school was able to post to their Facebook page that they'd be opening the gates Monday.
Water came through the school at the height of the elevated hall - adult head height - and up to the verandahs of the main section of raised classrooms.
Principal Megan Staples said the school community is well-drilled in flood preparation, and swung into action when the major flooding was predicted.
"We moved as much as we possibly could," she said.
"At our school to prep for a flood we need to sandbag all drains and minor drains.
"The kids are really well-drilled: filling sandwich bags up to block sink drains, we put sandbags into toilets as well, because we're the lowest point in the town."
Four spaces were inundated, including the canteen and kinder transition, but the sandbagging efforts did pay off.
"Sandbagging the office building saved it or we should have had water through it a foot deep," Ms Staples said.
"The sandbags kept the water off which was just incredible."
On Friday they were back on site with boots and gloves, with the supporting of visiting Rural Fire Service teams and the Royal Australian Air Force.
"I am really grateful for the community we've got, the staff are absolutely amazing, the P and C - everybody works together," Ms Staples said.
She said their work, with the support of Forbes Shire Council, the RAAF and Rural Fire Service, had been just amazing.
