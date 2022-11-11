Flood recovery support coming to Forbes on November 18 and 19

Those hardest-hit by flooding will be able to find out about available support and assistance Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19.
Resilience NSW has announced face-to-face flood recovery support will be available at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre from 10am to 4pm those two days.
They advise you can access:
Rapid Assessment Teams were moving through Forbes on Friday, and by 2.30pm had visited nearly 1000 properties in the path of the flood.
Those early assessments reveal 360 local homes and businesses have been damaged in this flooding - 94 severely. Eight properties had had water to the ceiling. The full story from Friday's update here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.