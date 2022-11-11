Forbes Advocate

Flood recovery support coming to Forbes on November 18 and 19

Updated November 12 2022 - 10:18am, first published 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Those hardest-hit by flooding will be able to find out about available support and assistance Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.