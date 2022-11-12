Forbes Advocate

Forbes urged to keep sandbags with storms predicted over flooded catchment

Updated November 12 2022 - 12:06pm, first published 11:30am
Don't send away the sandbags yet, is the message from the State Emergency Service as we wait to see how predicted storms and wet weather develop on Sunday.

