Don't send away the sandbags yet, is the message from the State Emergency Service as we wait to see how predicted storms and wet weather develop on Sunday.
Incident Controller Ben Pickup from Southern Zone SES said they're encouraging people to keep pre-filled sandbags in place.
He thanked the community for their efforts to fill and place sandbags for property protection in preparation for last week's devastating flooding.
"Continue to maintain these sandbags at your property, do not dispose of them straight away," he said in a video message shared to the NSW SES Forbes Unit Facebook page on Friday, November 11.
"If you're impacted by severe weather, put them back in place as we start to see any potential impacts."
The Bureau of Meteorology has announced a fresh flood watch for inland rivers.
"A trough is situated over the state's west is slowly moving east, bringing unsettled conditions," the Saturday morning update said.
"A cold front will then combine with this trough during Sunday and Monday to generate enhanced areas of rain and thunderstorms across parts of the state.
"Widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms are forecast during Sunday and Monday.
"This rainfall may cause renewed minor to major flooding along rivers in parts of New South Wales Central West and South West inland catchments from Sunday."
As of Saturday morning, the Bureau's prediction for Forbes was for a 75 per cent chance of at least 10mm of rain; with a 50 per cent chance of at least 20mm. There is the same prediction for Crookwell higher up the river system.
Upstream, the Bureau gave Cowra a 75 per cent chance of at least 15mm of rain and a 50 per cent chance of at least 25mm.
The floodwatch applies to:
Those already impacted by flooding - and there are hundreds in our community - are advised Resilience NSW team will have face-to-face flood recovery support in Forbes on Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18.
Although the flood peaked in Forbes last Saturday, moderate flooding continues for Forbes and Cottons Weir.
Major flooding continues at Jemalong, where river levels have also peaked on Monday.
Further downstream, major flooding continues at Condobolin, Euabalong and Hillston. Minor flooding continues at Booligal.
