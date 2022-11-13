Forbes Advocate

Newell Highway closed between Parkes, Forbes in severe storm

Updated November 13 2022 - 8:54pm, first published 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local streets again became rivers - this time with flash flooding - on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.