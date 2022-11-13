Local streets again became rivers - this time with flash flooding - on Sunday afternoon.
The Weatherzone app said there had been 99.2mm of rain - just shy of four inches - recorded at the airport.
The Bureau of Meteorology had warned a trough moving through western NSW would combine with a cold front to generate widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms over much of NSW during Sunday and Monday.
But Forbes must have been under some of the heaviest falls on Sunday, with the Bureau of Meteorology showing 101.4mm recorded at the airport between 4pm and 8.30pm.
Forbes Shire Council has advised - through their emergency text message system - that the Newell Highway is closed to all traffic between Parkes and Forbes. There is no further information yet.
