The Bureau of Meteorology is warning moderate rainfall observed over the Lachlan River catchment has resulted in renewed river level rises, flood rescues and a call for help from the NSW SES.
"Major flooding is possible at Nanami and Forbes during Monday. Further rises are possible with forecast rainfall," the Bureau said.
At Cowra, moderate flooding is likely from early Monday morning. Further rises possible with forecast rainfall.
Moderate flooding is occurring at Cottons Weir, where major flooding is possible Monday afternoon. Major flooding continues at Jemalong, further downstream minor to major flooding continues from the previous rainfall event.
Peak predictions for locations downstream of Forbes Iron Bridge will be provided once upstream peaks are observed.
At Parkes the SES has called for any available community members to assist them filling sandbags.
The BOM says further moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast into Monday, combined with already elevated river levels and a wet catchment, which may cause renewed river level rises and prolonged flooding along the Lachlan River and its tributaries.
The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be provided if necessary.
A flood watch is current for minor to major flooding for the Lachlan River.
Major flooding is occurring at Jemalong. Moderate flooding is occurring at Forbes and Cottons Weir. Minor flooding is occurring at Nanami and likely at Cowra. Major flooding is possible at Nanami, Forbes and Cottons Weir.
The Lachlan River at Cowra is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (10.70 m) early Monday morning.
The river level may reach around 11.30 metres Monday morning, with moderate flooding. Further rises possible with forecast rainfall.
The Lachlan River at Nanami may exceed the moderate flood level (9.70 m) Monday morning. The river level may reach the major flood level (10.70 m) Monday afternoon. Further rises are possible with forecast rainfall.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge may reach the major flood level (10.55 m) early Tuesday afternoon. Further rises possible with forecast rainfall.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may reach the major flood level (6.60 metres) Monday afternoon. Further rises are possible with forecast rainfall.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is currently at 7.88 metres and steady, with major flooding. Renewed rises are possible from Monday with forecast rainfall.
Major flooding is occurring at Condobolin and Euabalong.
The Lachlan River at Condobolin Bridge peaked at 7.27 metres around 09:30 am Saturday 12 November, slightly lower than the June 1952 flood level (7.37 metres). The river level is currently at 7.24 metres and steady, with major flooding. Renewed rises are possible from Tuesday with forecast rainfall.
The Lachlan River at Euabalong may reach 7.40 metres around 20 November, with major flooding, slightly below the June 1952 flood level.
Major flooding is occurring at Hillston and minor flooding is occurring at Booligal.
The Lachlan River at Hillston Weir may reach 3.30 metres around 30 November, with major flooding, similar to the August 1990 flood level.
The Lachlan River at Booligal Weir may reach around 3.30 metres around mid December, with minor flooding, slightly below the August 1990 flood level.
