Riverina thoroughfare facing long-term closure heading into harvest

A major local highway plagued by closures in the past two months is set to cause headaches for some time yet after the region was smashed by heavy rainfall at the weekend.
The Newell Highway has been hit by closures in the northern and southern Riverina since October, but the section between West Wyalong and Forbes has been hit particularly hard.
Forbes recorded 118 millimetres of rainfall to 9am Monday morning, while West Wyalong recorded 33.4 millimetres across that period.
Transport for NSW director West Alistair Lunn said the Newell Highway between Forbes and West Wyalong remains closed to all vehicles due to "water on the road" and "extensive pavement damage."
Mr Lunn said the Newell closure south of Forbes is "expected to remain in place for several weeks, depending on future weather events and water levels of the nearby Lachlan River."
"Transport for NSW is assessing the impacted road network daily and crews are carrying out urgent repairs wherever possible, keeping in mind that repairs can only be made to dry road surfaces," he said.
"The focus is to keep people and freight moving through the network despite the flooding and condition of the roads."
One community feeling the impacts of the ongoing closure is West Wyalong, located on the Newell and Bland Shire mayor Brian Monaghan said it is hitting local businesses particularly hard.
"It's having a big impact, particularly on service providers like the service stations, restaurants, motels and other businesses like that," Cr Monaghan said.
"When their business is down, there's a flow-on effects for the rest of the community, so it is significant."
The mayor said supply issues were also becoming pronounced as the closure of the Newell drags on.
"We're having trouble bringing sand down from Forbes for concreting for building," Cr Monaghan said.
"That is creating headaches, and there are also a whole lot more goods and services that simply aren't coming to the town right now."
Meanwhile, NSW Farmers district branch chairman Alan Brown has raised concerns not only about the Newell closure, but also the recent closures across the region including around Wagga.
"Livestock transport has been an absolute nightmare because of the Eunony Bridge Road being closed," Mr Brown said.
"The trucks have all had to come through town [instead]."
With the skies showing no sign of letting up, Mr Brown has raised some serious concerns going into harvest.
"I was out on a farm [recently] just west of The Rock... the farmer was telling me how many problems he is going to have getting grain out of paddocks, because it is going to be a nightmare," he said.
Overnight Sunday the Olympic Highway south of Wagga was also closed due to flash flooding.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
