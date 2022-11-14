Forbes Advocate

Flood-hit areas of Forbes directed to evacuate with more water on way

Updated November 14 2022 - 9:11pm, first published 7:46pm
Flood-hit businesses, schools and residents have been directed to evacuate again with waters from the weekend's deluge again expected to cause major flooding in Forbes.

