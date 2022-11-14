Flood-hit areas of Forbes directed to evacuate with more water on way

Flood-hit businesses, schools and residents have been directed to evacuate again with waters from the weekend's deluge again expected to cause major flooding in Forbes.
The Bureau of Meteorology is once again warning that the Lachlan River may reach the 10.8m peak that caused the later this week - after the biggest flood in decades hit the town on November 5.
The predictions will be firmed up once a peak is observed at Cowra, for now the Bureau is advising we prepare for major flooding in town from Tuesday.
Forbes had more than four inches of rain on in four hours on Sunday afternoon, the deluge in itself devastating.
But falls across the region have caused major flooding at Eugowra and Canowindra, with people airlifted to safety, and triggered massive releases from Wyangala Dam, with all that water to come Forbes' way as well.
The evacuation centre is open now at Forbes High School or call 0476 978 072.
The NSW SES is directing people in the following areas to evacuate by 9am Tuesday, November 15:
Forbes West: LINDA STREET LITTLE WAMBAT LANE LITTLE WAMBAT STREET LYNETTE STREET MARCIA STREET MARGARET STREET MONA STREET NEWELL HIGHWAY ORCHARD ROAD OXFORD LANE OXFORD STREET RACECOURSE ROAD REGENT STREET RIVER ROAD SHERRIFF STREET SHOW STREET THELMA STREET VILLAGE ACCESS ROAD WAMBAT STREET WARRUL ROAD WILLIAM LANE WILLIAM STREET WIRRINYA ROAD YOUNG STREET
Forbes East: HILL STREET HILL LANE LOWER BATHURST STREET OOMA LANE OOMA STREET OXFORD STREET REGENT STREET RIFLERANGE ROAD THE ESCORT WAY TWOGOOD LANE
Forbes North West: BEDGERABONG ROAD CLARENCE STREET EDWARD STREET KENT STREET PRINCE STREET QUARRY ROAD SALISBURY ROAD WINDSOR STREET YORK STREET
Forbes North East: CORRIEDALE STREET, DOC STREET, DOWLING STREET, IAN STREET, JONES STREET, JONES PLACE, , LAMB STREET, LANDRACE ROAD, LEWIS STREET, NICHOLAS STREET, PARKES ROAD, SAM STREET, SAM LANE, UNION LANE
Forbes South: LACHLAN VALLEY WAY LOWER WAMBAT STREET LUCERNE STREET MOLE LANE MOSELLE STREET MUSCAT STREET POSSUM LANE REISLING STREET REYMOND STREET RIVER ROAD STACEY STREET STOKES STREET WAMBAT STREET WANDARY LANE WILLIAM STREET WILLIAM LANE
Low-lying areas of Forbes CBD: BATTYE STREET BATTYE AVENUE BATTYE LANE BEDGERABONG ROAD BROWNE STREET BROWNES LANE CAMP STREET CAMP LANE CLARENCE STREET CLEAR STREET CROSS STREET CROSS LANE DOWLING STREET DOWLING LANE FARNELL STREET FARRAND STREET FARRAND LANE GEORGES LANE GORDON DUFF DRIVE GRENFELL STREET HUGHES LANE JEMALONG LANE JOHNSON STREET KING LANE KING STREET LACHLAN STREET, lower parts LAWLER STREET LEWIS STREET LITTLE QUEEN STREET LOWER RANKIN STREET NEWELL HIGHWAY PRESS STREET PRINCE STREET RAE LANE RAE STREET RANKIN STREET RENFREE STREET RILEY STREET SHERRIFF STREET SHOW STREET SIMPSON LANE, lower parts SIR FRANCIS FORBES DRIVE SOUTH GLOUCESTER STREET SPRING STREET TEMPLAR STREET, lower parts TOWN HALL LANE UNDERWOOD LANE UNDERWOOD STREET UNION STREET VIADUCT LANE WEBB AVENUE.
Forbes South: BATHURST STREET BROTHER RAY MARTIN DRIVE CHURCH LANE, lower parts CHURCH STREET, lower parts CLARET STREET CLEMENT LANE CLEMENT STREET COLLEGE ROAD COTTONS LANE FERRY LANE FLINT LANE FLINT STREET HILL STREET KOALA PLACE LACHLAN VALLEY WAY LOWER WAMBAT STREET LUCERNE STREET MOLE LANE MOSELLE STREET MUSCAT STREET POSSUM LANE REISLING STREET REYMOND STREET RIVER ROAD STACEY STREET STOKES STREET WAMBAT STREET WANDARY LANE WILLIAM STREET WILLIAM LANE
People in the area around Forbes Hospital should prepare to be isolated, in case floodwaters cut them off from the central business district, as should those in the higher areas of the central business district.
The township was last week cut in two as floodwaters rushed through Lawler Street, with emergency services having to ferry people through by RFS truck or boat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.