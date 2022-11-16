Forbes Advocate

Jungle Deuce adds to his acclaim with NSW Greyhound of the Year award

November 17 2022 - 8:46am
Raymond Smith and Jungle Deuce, during the campaign to vote him in to the $750,000 Phoenix. Picture by Susan Herbert

Jungle Deuce began 2021 as an unraced dog full of promise, but the stunning 12 months that followed has seen the Jack Smith-trained star acclaimed as the NSW Greyhound of the Year.

