Jungle Deuce began 2021 as an unraced dog full of promise, but the stunning 12 months that followed has seen the Jack Smith-trained star acclaimed as the NSW Greyhound of the Year.
Owned by Clay Mawson and Brian Jaggers, Jungle Deuce was selected by the panel of expert judges as the victor over fellow finalists, Stanley Road, Wow and Zipping Kyrgios, with connections receiving the award at a gala function in Sydney on Sunday.
Maree Smith said Jungle Deuce's owners were quite emotional about the award.
In a year that began with a first-start victory at Wentworth Park on January 13, 2021, 'The Deuce' as he became known, would race 24 times in NSW during the year, registering 15 wins, four seconds and two thirds, and amassing more than $125,000 in prizemoney.
Jungle Deuce's biggest wins in his home state in 2021 were the Group 3 New Sensation and the Listed Brother Fox at Dubbo.
He also raced with distinction interstate winning four races including the Group 2 Flying Amy and the State of Origin Match Race at Queensland's Albion Park.
The son of Barcia Bale and Serena Fly High only raced another eight times in 2022 - winning two Group 1s - before being retired to stud with a career record of 25 wins from 44 starts and $649,070 in prizemoney.
"It's very important that we celebrate and recognise our outstanding performers and the achievements of those in our sport each year," Greyhound Racing NSW Chief Executive Officer Rob Macaulay said.
"On behalf of GRNSW I want to congratulate all of our participants on navigating 2021, which was a challenging year for everyone, and I particularly offer my congratulations to the award winners today.
"Jungle Deuce was a greyhound that captured the imagination of racegoers and fans during a magnificent year of racing and he thoroughly deserves the honour of joining some of the greats of our sport as NSW Greyhound of the Year."
Jungle Deuce's dam, Serena Fly High, was also an award winner on the day, collecting the honour of Dam of the Year.
During 2021, Serena Fly High's progeny raced 34 times in NSW for 17 wins and 13 placings and amassed $424,900 in prizemoney, with Jungle Deuce and Golden Easter Egg winner Tommy Shelby leading the way.
The Young Achiever of the Year award went to the Dubbo club's secretary Courtney Norbury who not only plays a significant role with the club each week but was pivotal in helping make the inaugural running of the Brother Fox in 2021 a huge success.
Jungle Deuce has retired from racing and is now at stud and Maree said they hope he has a good stud career.
