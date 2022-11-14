Go home now, council urges as floodwaters cut Forbes in two

Floodwaters are rising fast with north Forbes to be cut off from the central business district again soon.
Battye Street is the only connecting street that remains open between north and south Forbes and Forbes Shire Council has urged everyone to go home immediately in a emergency SMS issued at 9.46am Tuesday, November 15.
Evacuation directions issued to low-lying areas of Forbes were brought forward to 7am with the State Emergency Service advising the Lachlan River was rising faster than anticipated.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller is appealing to people not to drive through floodwaters, as it sends bow waves into people's homes and businesses.
"It's terribly important that we're mindful of that," she said.
"The flood is coming quicker than we expected and we want you to be safe."
The Newell Highway to Parkes is only open to emergency vehicles.
