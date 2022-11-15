Forbes Advocate

The Lachlan River could reach 10.8m at Forbes Iron Bridge by Tuesday afternoon: Bureau of Meteorology

Updated November 15 2022 - 1:15pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Lachlan River could reach the 10.8m peak seen in the devastating 1952 floods at Forbes' Iron Bridge as early as Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.