The Lachlan River could reach the 10.8m peak seen in the devastating 1952 floods at Forbes' Iron Bridge as early as Tuesday night.
Major flooding is already occurring at Forbes, with further rises to the June 1952 flood level possible from overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, the Bureau's Tuesday afternoon flood bulletin warns.
A prolonged major flood peak at Forbes is expected and may continue through to the weekend.
The Lachlan River at Cowra peaked at 14.28 metres around 1am Tuesday, and is currently at 13.84 metres and falling, with major flooding.
The Lachlan River at Nanami may reach around 14.60 metres early Wednesday morning with major flooding. Further rises are possible.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge may reach around 10.80 metres overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with major flooding similar to the June 1952 flood level.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is currently at 7.88 metres and steady, with major flooding.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream may reach around 8.00 metres during Wednesday, with major flooding. Further rises are possible as upstream floodwaters arrive.
NSW State Emergency Services commissioner Carlene York has labelled the unfolding flood emergency in the Central West as the biggest flood response operation in NSW's history.
Forbes north is now cut off from the town centre and south Forbes, and numerous evacuation directions are in place for:
The Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment of $1000 per adult and $400 per child has been extended to Forbes Shire Council residents who have suffered significant loss as a result of the floods, including a severely damaged or destroyed home or serious injury.
The easiest way for people to claim is online through myGov, which is available 24 hours a day.
For information on eligibility and how to apply, visit the Services Australia website: servicesaustralia.gov.au/disasterevents
