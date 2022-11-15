Forbes Advocate

Heartbreaking scenes in Eugowra after devastating flash flooding

Updated November 16 2022 - 12:42pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Houses that were number 14 are now at number 28 and the only thing that's stopped it is they've come to rest against a power pole or a tree.

- Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty

"You've got houses now that have come to rest in the middle of the roadways through the eastern side of Eugowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.