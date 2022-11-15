Forbes split into islands: Oxford Street to close at 5.30pm

Oxford Street will close at 5.30pm Tuesday due to rising floodwaters, closing off 'the hospital island' from the town centre.
With other Lake Forbes crossings already closed, Oxford Street is the last connection to the central business district.
Forbes wasn't split into three islands in last week's major flood peak, but the noise and power of the water flowing through Lake Forbes this time is a lot higher.
At the Iron Bridge gauge, the Lachlan River has risen from 10.023m at 6pm Monday to 10.65m by midday on Tuesday.
The Bureua of Meteorology is warning further river level rises to the June 1952 flood level (10.80 metres) are possible from overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
A prolonged major flood peak at Forbes is expected and may continue through to the weekend.
Emergency services are at work across the region, with the State Emergency Service Commissioner describing the central west flood disaster as the biggest in the State's history.
