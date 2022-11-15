Forbes Advocate

Forbes split into islands: Oxford Street to close at 5.30pm

Updated November 15 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 4:15pm
Water inundating the Forbes central business district on Tuesday, November 15, for the second time in 11 days.

Oxford Street will close at 5.30pm Tuesday due to rising floodwaters, closing off 'the hospital island' from the town centre.

Local News

