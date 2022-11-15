Overnight: 14 rescued as motel becomes flooded

Fourteen people have been rescued from a local motel and three rescued from a local home over Tuesday night as floodwaters continue to rise in Forbes.
Fourteen people were rescued from the Plainsman Motel about 8pm by SES and RFS volunteers, the State Emergency Service said.
Just after 10pm a helicopter was sent in to rescue three people - 84 and 78 along with their daughter - and their two small dogs after their home was threatened by rising waters.
Floodwaters have already risen beyond what was experienced last week, with the town now separated into three islands and conditions too dangerous to run the RFS truck 'ferry' through the town centre.
The Lachlan River height is expected to reach 10.8m later Wednesday, November 16, which is similar to the 1952 record.
More than 100mm of widespread rain in the central west has had horrific consequences with flash flooding in Eugowra and rapid river rises through and around Forbes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.