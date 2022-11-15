Forbes Advocate

Overnight: 14 rescued as motel becomes flooded

Updated November 16 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:35am
Fourteen people have been rescued from a local motel and three rescued from a local home over Tuesday night as floodwaters continue to rise in Forbes.

