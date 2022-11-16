Forbes Advocate

Eugowra reconnected: Telstra sets up Cell on Wheels after exchange hit by floodwater

Updated November 16 2022 - 8:35pm, first published 2:17pm
The damaged Eugowra exchange and (inset) the Cell on Wheels that will give Eugowra back phone connection. Pictures supplied.

Those who have stayed in Eugowra or return in coming days should at least have some connection to phone services.

