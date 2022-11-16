Eugowra reconnected: Telstra sets up Cell on Wheels after exchange hit by floodwater

Those who have stayed in Eugowra or return in coming days should at least have some connection to phone services.
Telstra has advised they've set up a temporary mobile base station - a Cell on Wheels - to deliver coverage while they work on a permanent fix after the local exchange was lifted off its footings by the wall of water that hit the community on Monday morning.
"Like many homes and businesses in Eugowra, our local exchange has been significantly damaged by the recent flooding," Telstra regional general manager Chris Taylor said.
"The force of the water lifted it off its footings and it will take some time to repair.
"We have worked urgently to bring in a temporary mobile base station - a 'Cell on Wheels' - to deliver mobile coverage to the community while we work on a permanent fix.
"Our technicians are on the ground in Eugowra and across the state working to restore connections affected by the flooding.
"We know this is a difficult time and we thank everyone for their patience."
Customers in flood affected areas are also eligible for Telstra's disaster assistance package, which includes additional mobile data and free call diversions.
