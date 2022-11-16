Lachlan River still rising, with Bureau warning of 'prolonged' flood peak

The Lachlan River is still rising, and could stay high in Forbes until the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology is advising Forbes.
Floodwaters continued to extand their reach into Forbes' streets on Wednesday, November 16, with the 'ferry' through the town centre reduced to a boat for emergency personnel and health workers only.
The Bureau of Meteorology is still predicting a peak of 10.8, now on Thursday, and advising the community to prepare for a 'prolonged' peak.
The rises at the Iron Bridge gauge have been slow over the past 36 hours, rising from 10.63m to 10.67m in the 24 hours from 6am Tuesday to 6am Wednesday, November 16, and to 10.68m by Wednesday afternoon.
Bureau of Meteorology Senior Meteorologist Jonathan How told The Advocate the flood peak was approaching Mulyandry on Wednesday afternoon.
"We now have the inflows from the Belubula and Mandagery also now combining, so that's that water coming down now," he said.
"We are still expecting it to get to around 10.8m. It's definitely not far off further rises, even though it is kind of steady now."
Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and National Emergency Management Agency Deputy Coordinator General Joe Buffone visited Forbes on Wednesday afternoon, and flew over Eugowra to gain and understanding of the extent of the flooding.
The Lachlan River could reach the record 10.8m at the Iron Bridge that it did in 1952, Mr How said, but that's not the real concern.
"We already seeing huge impacts, huge losses and evacuations," Mr How said.
"It doesn't really matter if it gets to a record level or not, it's still having a huge impact.
"It's the third major flood peak in four weeks.
"What's really important is we are expecting to see this major flooding continue until at least the weekend.
"It's high and it's going to remain high because we've got a lot of water still flowing down from upstream."
The forecaster did have some good news: there are showers predicted for this weekend but they are only looking like small amounts.
After that, we should get several days of dry weather "before the next system even starts to think about approaching".
"It's looking like a rare, substantially more prolonged dry period," Mr How said.
Our rural residents continue to work to protect critical infrastructure against inundation with more water heading their way too.
Mr How reminded people to stay up to date with warnings and follow the advice of emergency services.
