Forbes Advocate

Lachlan River still rising, with Bureau warning of 'prolonged' flood peak

Updated November 16 2022 - 7:40pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Lachlan River is still rising, and could stay high in Forbes until the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology is advising Forbes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.