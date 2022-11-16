Eugowra has been left decimated by Monday's horrific flooding, with much of the town completely gutted by the ferocity and the volume of water that flowed down the Mandagery Creek.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman traveled over to Eugowra on Wednesday.
She captured these incredible photos of both the heartache suffered, as well as the absolute good in people who are already rolling their sleeves up to begin the clean-up.
Cabonne Shire mayor Kevin Beatty on Tuesday said the aftermath of the flood looked more like a bomb had gone off in the centre of town.
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns said a large number of the 300 or so Eugowra homes are expected to be damaged.
"Emergency services have engaged engineers to determine if houses are structurally sound and whether some residents may be able to return to those homes that are safe to enter," Assistant Commissioner Kearns said.
"We expect the damage to be severe and widespread for the Eugowra community of about 700 people."
