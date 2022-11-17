Forbes Advocate

Search for third person believed missing in Eugowra floodwaters ramps up

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated November 17 2022 - 2:46pm, first published 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The body of a man believed to be in his 20s has tragically washed past a police officer saving the life of another person in Eugowra, as details of the harrowing floods continue to emerge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.