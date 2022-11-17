What is beef jerky? A guide to Australia's jerky-making process

The popularity of beef jerky as a snack food in Australia can be traced back to the early days of European colonisation. The first recorded instance of beef jerky made in the country was by British settlers in 1788. Jerky is a type of dried and cured meat that is typically made from lean cuts of beef.



The word "jerky" comes from the Quechua term ch'arki, which means "dried, salted meat".

While this snack is loved and cherished by many on the Australian continent, most don't know the process or what goes into making this fine food.



The historical roots of Jerky stretch across many continents around the world, meaning there are many different methods and styles we can enjoy. In this article, we'll go through the wonderful process of jerky creation.

How is beef jerky made?

The process of making beef jerky is simple but can take some time; the key is patience and ensuring you use the correct proportion of ingredients. The first step is to select the right cut of meat. The meat needs to be relatively lean so that it will dry out properly. The next step is to trim off any excess fat or sinew. Once the meat is trimmed, it is then cut into thin strips.

The strips of meat are then placed in a marinade which can differ but is typically made from soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and herbs and spices. The marinade helps to tenderise the meat and also adds flavour. The meat strips are then left to soak in the marinade for several hours or overnight.

After soaking, the meat strips are then hung out to dry. This can be done either in an oven or in the sun. It takes several hours for the meat to dry out completely. Once it is dried, it is then ready to be packaged and sold as beef jerky.

There are many different methods and recipes for making beef jerky. Some people prefer to smoke the meat before drying it out. Others like to use a dehydrator instead of an oven or sun. It really depends on what results you want, but the general process will always remain.

The different types of beef jerky

There are many different types of beef jerky around the world, but today, we will focus on the more commonly available types in Australia. Some of the most popular varieties include:

Regular beef jerky

This is the most common type of beef jerky. It is made from lean cuts of meat that have been trimmed and sliced into thin strips. The meat is then marinated in a mixture of soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and herbs and spices. It is then dried out either in an oven or in the sun.

Teriyaki beef jerky

This jerky is made from strips of meat that have been marinated in a teriyaki sauce. It has a sweet and savoury flavour with a hint of ginger.

BBQ beef jerky

This type of jerky is made from strips of meat that have been marinated in a barbecue sauce. It has a smoky flavour with a touch of sweetness.

Cajun beef jerky

This jerky is made from strips of meat that have been marinated in a cajun sauce. It has a spicy flavour with a kick of heat.

Beef jerky nutrition facts

Beef Jerky is not only tasty, but it's also healthy for you; these snacks are very high in protein while being low in carbohydrates and fats. They also provide you with a good amount of your daily iron, vitamin B6, and niacin daily recommended consumption. If you're living an active lifestyle and looking for extra ways to pack in protein, then Beef Jerky can be a great option.

Take note that not all Jerky companies are made the same; many store-bought versions are highly processed and contain lots of sugar. If you want to reap the benefits of jerky, make sure you purchase unprocessed organic Jerky that is preferably grass-fed. It may be more pricey, but much tastier and better for you.

How to store and serve beef jerky

Once you've opened your package of beef jerky, it's important to store it in an airtight container to prevent it from drying out or becoming stale.

