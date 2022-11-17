The NSW Government will provide a free daily shuttle service between Eugowra and Orange for families impacted by this week's devastating flood.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the shuttle service would provide support for families who had lost homes and belongings in the flood.
"Our thoughts are with the people of Eugowra at this very difficult time and Transport for NSW is looking to provide practical help wherever possible," Mr Farraway said.
"There are currently more than 120 people from Eugowra staying in emergency accommodation in Orange and the shuttle service will allow them to return to their homes in Eugowra during the day to carry out any cleaning and salvage work, and then return them to Orange in the afternoon.
"The shuttle will also carry essential supplies such as cleaning equipment, sanitary items and nappies from Orange to Eugowra and people who have made the decision to remain in Eugowra will also have access to the service.
"I would like to acknowledge Transport for NSW who organised an emergency evacuation from a hotel in Forbes on Tuesday night where 17 people and a dog were safely relocated to Parkes as floodwaters threatened.
"Transport for NSW is also helping with a much-needed laundry service for the people of Eugowra, taking loads of washing to Parkes where school communities have generously offered to do the laundry."
The Orange to Eugowra shuttle will pick-up at Charles Sturt University and Orange Ex-Services Club at 9am each day and drop-off at Eugowra Showground at 10am. It will leave Eugowra Showground at 4pm to arrive back in Orange at 5pm.
The Eugowra to Orange shuttle will leave Eugowra Showground at 10.30am each day and drop-off at Orange railway station at 11.30am. It will leave Orange railway station at 2.30pm to arrive back at Eugowra Showground at 3.30pm.
