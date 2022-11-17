Forbes Advocate

Daily shuttle service to help Eugowra families carry out clean up operations

Updated November 18 2022 - 10:03am, first published 9:30am
Judy Welsh, Kerry O'Malley, Barb Thompson, Trevor Welsh. Picture by Carla Freedman.

The NSW Government will provide a free daily shuttle service between Eugowra and Orange for families impacted by this week's devastating flood.

