Residents of Bedgerabong, Warroo and surrounds are being told to prepare to evacuate in a State Emergency Service warning issued Friday morning, November 18.
These rural communities down the river from Forbes have already been working around the clock to reinforce vital levees for weeks.
Waters continue to rise.
Many are already isolated on their properties, and road access to Forbes has been cut off for weeks.
Forbes controller Roc Walshaw says people, sandbags and fuel are on their way to Bedgerabong itself - via Condobolin - on Friday morning.
But the SES is advising resident should now prepare to evacuate.
Many of these rural residents are already cut off by road, emergency services say they will organise evacuation if it becomes necessary.
They advise residents:
