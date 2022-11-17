Forbes Advocate
Forbes 2022 floods: Bedgerabong, Warroo and surrounds told to prepare to evacuate

Updated November 18 2022 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
Livestock on a tiny, high island on Wednesday, November 16. Picture by Farmer From Down Under Brad Shepherd.

Residents of Bedgerabong, Warroo and surrounds are being told to prepare to evacuate in a State Emergency Service warning issued Friday morning, November 18.

