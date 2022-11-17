Have your mobile phone close and pack your charger, battery-powered radio, medicine, rain gear, warm clothes, blankets, baby and pet items, water, food, torch, something to attract attention, and valuables like photos and insurance or banking records.



Wear enclosed shoes and pack warm clothes for at least three days to manage unseasonably cool conditions.



Arrange to evacuate to the home of family or friends who are in a safe location away from present and potential flooding.



Lift important belongings up onto tables, beds, benches, and shelves.



Place sandbags around doorways and in toilets and over drains.

