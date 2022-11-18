Forbes Advocate

Power has been turned off to more than 1000 Forbes properties due to floods, it may take some days to get reconnected

Updated November 18 2022 - 1:55pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Essential Energy's power outage map of Forbes as of 1.30pm on Friday, November 18. A spokesperson has assured the Advocate teams are working to get power back on as quickly as possible, but it may take days as they disconnected flooded properties for safety reasons.

More than 1000 Forbes homes and businesses have been without power for more than 18 hours, and some may remain blacked out through the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.