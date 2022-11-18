More than 1000 Forbes homes and businesses have been without power for more than 18 hours, and some may remain blacked out through the weekend.
Essential Energy said the "difficult decision" to disconnect power to the community on Thursday night was made for safety reasons.
"As floods started to impact our electricity network, we made the difficult decision to turn power off to 1764 customers at 6pm last night," an Essential Energy spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Forbes Advocate.
"Teams immediately began the essential task of assessing flood-impact to the electricity network infrastructure and individual premises.
"Where individual properties' electrical network has been flood-affected, we are de-energising the power supply at the meter box and leaving a Safety Disconnection Notice.
"This process must be completed before power can start to be progressively restored to properties that haven't been flood-impacted."
By 10am Friday, November 18, about 600 premises including the Forbes hospital and medical center had their power restored.
"We are currently working to complete power restoration by Monday, but this does mean that unfortunately, power may not be able to be restored to the remaining 1026 customers before then," the Essential Energy spokesperson said.
"We want to reassure the community that our teams are working hard to restore power as quickly as it is safe to do so."
Extra team members have been brought in, with specialised equipment to access areas still cut off by floodwaters.
The work was progressing, with the number of affected Forbes properties down to 873 by 1.15pm. There are 44 properties in Eugowra still not connected.
"We understand that power outages are frustrating, but our community's safety is our priority," the Essential Energy spokesperson said.
Where properties have been inundated and de-energised, customers will need to have a licensed electrician inspect your wiring then contact Essential Energy on 13 20 80 once it is safe to reconnect.
More details can be found at essentialenergy.com.au/flood-reconnection
Essential Energy's flood customer support program is available to anyone impacted by floods which includes:
