Search and rescue efforts continue for an 85-year-old man who was last seen at his home in the flood affected Eugowra.
A wide-scale evacuation, search and rescue operation commenced by emergency services - including NSW Police, State Emergency Service, Australian Defence Force, Rural Fire Service and other emergency services personnel - on Monday, when flood waters swept through the town.
One person has died - believed to be Dianne Smith - during the flood event and the search continues for a second person, who was reported missing and has not been seen since.
Officers from Central West Police District began searching for a 60-year-old woman when she was unable to be contacted by family members on Monday.
It's understood that search came to a tragic conclusion on Wednesday morning.
The search continues for missing 85-year-old Ljubisa 'Les' Vugec, who was last seen at a home in Evelyn Street, about 9am on Monday.
When family could not locate him or contact him, he was reported missing.
An extensive search continues in the area for the missing man, utilising Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, RFS, SES, and the Volunteer Rescue Association.
Despite ongoing search efforts, the man has not been located; however, various items, including a life-like mannequin, have been located during those efforts.
State Emergency Operations Controller, NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Peter Thurtell, has praised the ongoing efforts of all emergency services and the local community.
"The current situation in Eugowra is devastating; however, I cannot praise enough the ongoing and tireless work by our emergency services, including SES, NSW Police, ADF, RFS and other emergency services personnel, who have worked day-in and day-out to help ensure the safety of the community," Deputy Commissioner Thurtell said.
"I would also like to commend the resilience and strength the local community has shown - they have come together and supported the rescue efforts during an incredibly difficult and challenging time."
