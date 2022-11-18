Forbes Advocate

$50,000 increase in recovery grants for flood-affected primary producers

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
November 19 2022 - 8:00am
While on the ground at flood-ravaged Eugowra today, NSW premier Dominic Perrotet, and NSW minister for flood recovery Steph Cooke announced an increase in funding available for affected primary producers.

