Second search ends in tragedy for man missing in Eugowra floodwaters

A second search for a person missing in floodwaters in Eugowra has also ended in tragedy.
NSW Police advised on Saturday afternoon a body had been found on the outskirts of Eugowra near Casuarina Drive.
While formal identification is yet to be made, it is believed it is an 85-year-old man last seen at home in Evelyn Street about 9am Monday.
Tragically, this is the second Eugowra resident to have been lost to what's been described as "an inland tsunami" that struck the town on Monday morning after severe storm and heavy rainfall Sunday night.
Police say a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
