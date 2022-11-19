Eugowra Showground the hub for all residents, volunteers need

Eugowra residents are being urged to head to the showground to register for any assistance they need, and to head there for support and a rest if needed.
Transport NSW are providing a free shuttle service from your home to the Eugowra Showground and return - call 0459 482 428 between 9am and 3pm.
If you require assistance at your home for:
Please register at the Command Centre at the Eugowra Showground or call Kim Roberts on 0407 078 433.
At the Showground you can:
If you require vet assistance, feed or temporary accommodation for your pets, domestic animals or livestock, the Local Land Services team are on the ground at the showground in the cattle pavilion and poultry shed and can assist you. Please come up and see them during the day.
Flood recovery support is coming to Eugowra, Resilience NSW will be at:
Eugowra Showgrounds Monday, November 21 to Friday, November 25 from 10am to 4pm.
There will be accommodation advice, mental health and wellbeing services, support for businesses, financial assistance, and insurance and legal support.
The community cannot currently accept any more physical donations as they do not have room to store them.
