Eugowra Showground the hub for all residents, volunteers

Updated November 21 2022 - 7:51am, first published November 19 2022 - 7:32pm
Dolcie, Blanche, Megan and Kathy serving up meals with the Rapid Relief Team in Eugowra. They arrived last Monday night and have served some 5000 meals this week.

Eugowra residents are being urged to head to the showground to register for any assistance they need, and to head there for support and a rest if needed.

